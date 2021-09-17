Morgan Stanley Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $64.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.