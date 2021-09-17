Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $507,473.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $24.33 million and $507,473.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

