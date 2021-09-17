Movano Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th

Movano’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Movano had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MOVE stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. Movano has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Movano in the first quarter worth $4,986,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Movano in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

