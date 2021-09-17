Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €297.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €297.00 ($349.41) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

