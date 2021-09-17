Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

