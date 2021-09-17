Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

FCF opened at $12.64 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

