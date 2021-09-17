Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 251,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.