Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

