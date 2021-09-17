Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $223,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.