Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ichor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

