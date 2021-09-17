Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

