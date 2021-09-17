Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Up 8.5%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares traded up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,459,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBRV. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $564.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.