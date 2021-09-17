Nano Price Hits $5.43 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Nano has a market cap of $722.90 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00011408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,557.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.70 or 0.07251704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00381699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $628.65 or 0.01321878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00120453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00549346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00506098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00340383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006404 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

