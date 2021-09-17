National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,526 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 101.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

