National Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,328 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,697,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

