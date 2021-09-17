National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
CVE HEO opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$213.19 million and a P/E ratio of 57.17.
About H2O Innovation
