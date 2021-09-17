National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CVE HEO opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$213.19 million and a P/E ratio of 57.17.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.