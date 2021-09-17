National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

