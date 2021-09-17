National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

