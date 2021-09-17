NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

LON NCC opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.52. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a market cap of £900.66 million and a PE ratio of 64.78.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

