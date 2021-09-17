nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $77.77. 7,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,190. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -150.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,576. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

