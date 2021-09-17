Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $29.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $42.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $138.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $997.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

