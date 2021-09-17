NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 4,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 174,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $801.09 million and a PE ratio of 98.28.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

