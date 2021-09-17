NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 4,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 174,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $801.09 million and a PE ratio of 98.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.