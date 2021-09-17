NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Hits Market Cap of $499,577.29

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $499,577.29 and approximately $1,292.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00134602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00772309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

