Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $584.27. 78,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

