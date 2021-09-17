Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.72 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

