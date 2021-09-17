New Gold (NGD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Gold (TSE: NGD):

9/16/2021 – New Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

9/15/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – New Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/14/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – New Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.90 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

8/17/2021 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$1.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.46 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.97 million and a P/E ratio of -132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

