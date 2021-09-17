New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $782.97 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

