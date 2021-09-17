New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

