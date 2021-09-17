New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KREF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

