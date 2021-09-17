New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $612,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.80 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

