New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $708,000 Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Omeros worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Omeros stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

