New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $592,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $6,739,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.