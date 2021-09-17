Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,571 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.52% of Newtek Business Services worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NEWT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $659.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

