NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 338,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,108. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

