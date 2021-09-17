Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $41.28. 6,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,984. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.