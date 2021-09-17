Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,825. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

