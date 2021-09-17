Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after buying an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

