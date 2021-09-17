Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

