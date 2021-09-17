Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.