Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 10,792 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.09% of Regal Beloit worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.26. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

