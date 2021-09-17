Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,413.12

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,413.12 ($18.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,481.61 ($19.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 7,049 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £513.77 million and a P/E ratio of 51.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,411.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,412.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

