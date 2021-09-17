NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Short Interest Up 175.0% in August

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NDACU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDACU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

