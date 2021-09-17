Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 17,843 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

