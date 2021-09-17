Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.67. The company had a trading volume of 71,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

