Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

