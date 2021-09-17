Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $450,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.71. 591,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.