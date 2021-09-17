Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 371 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,126 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

