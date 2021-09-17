Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 932 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 9,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

