Nimiq Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and $818,983.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.70 or 0.07151178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00380291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.20 or 0.01312948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00119625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00549117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00504087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,951,481,010 coins and its circulating supply is 8,289,981,010 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

