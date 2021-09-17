Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

